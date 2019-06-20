"The Prom" will soon be playing its swan song. The musical about a troupe of wacky actors who come to the aid of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom will have its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Aug. 11.

The show opened to mostly favorable reviews in November and garnered seven Tony nominations, including one for best musical. Its lack of a win in any category failed to give the show a bump at the box office. When it closes, "The Prom" will have played 23 previews and 310 regular performances.

Even though it's leaving Broadway, "The Prom" still has a full dance card. A national tour will launch in February 2021 and Ryan Murphy is writing and executive producing an adaptation for Netflix that will air next year. A Young Adult novel based on the show is slated to come out in September.

"The Prom" is the latest in a string of Broadway closings announced after the June 9 Tony Awards. "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus" wrapped on Sunday, two months ahead of its original closing date. On Monday, "Hillary and Clinton," which had been scheduled to run through July 21, announced its final performance will be on Sunday.