Next on 'The Prom's' dance card: A young adult novel

"The Prom" just keeps on dancing. Less than two weeks after Ryan Murphy announced he was developing the Broadway musical as a "movie event" for Netflix, publishing house Viking says author Saundra Mitchell has turned it into a young adult novel.

Mitchell worked closely with the show's creators Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar on adapting the story. It's an inspiring tale about a young woman in the Midwest who meets with major resistance when she wants to take her girlfriend to the high school prom. A bunch of between-jobs Broadway performers swoop in to help rectify the situation.

Mitchell has written more than 20 books for tweens and teens, including the anthology "All Out: the No-Longer Secret Stories of Queer Teens." The novelized "The Prom" will be published on Sept. 10 by Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.