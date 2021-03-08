Could the next move for "The Queen's Gambit" eventually be Broadway? Check.

"The Queen's Gambit," Walter Tevis' novel about a female chess prodigy that was adapted into an enormously popular Netflix miniseries, is now being developed as a stage musical. Level Forward, the entertainment company responsible for bringing "Jagged Little Pill" and "Slave Play" to Broadway, has acquired the theatrical rights to Tevis' book.

The Netflix version, which began streaming in October, starred Anya Taylor-Joy as orphan turned chess prodigy Beth Harmon, who breaks gender barriers to become a champion while battling personal demons. "The Queen's Gambit" last week won two Golden Globe Awards including best actress and best limited series.

In November, Netflix reported that "The Queen’s Gambit" was the most-watched scripted limited series to date on the streaming service with 62 million member accounts watching during the first 28 days.