EntertainmentTheater

'The SpongeBob Musical' will make a splash on LI

"The SpongeBob Musical" tour comes to Tilles center

"The SpongeBob Musical" tour comes to Tilles center on Nov. 25 and 26. Credit: Nickelodeon

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
With all the water on Long Island, it was only a matter of time before "The SpongeBob Musical" washed up on its shores. 

The national tour of the show, which ran on Broadway from December 2017 through September of last year, will stop at the Tilles Center in Brookville Nov. 26 and 27. All of the daffy denizens of Bikini Bottom — along with crazed super-fan Patchy the Pirate — will be on hand to perform the show-stopping numbers penned by a who's who of hit makers and Grammy winners, including Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Panic! at the Disco, Sara Bareilles and John Legend.

The wacky plot concerns SpongeBob's efforts to save his beloved hometown when news breaks that a nearby volcano is set to erupt. The laughs will flow like lava.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $49-$89. To reserve, visit tillescenter.org.

And if you can't get enough of "The SpongeBob Musical," here's something that would put a smile even on Squidward's face: Nickelodeon will present a live production featuring the original cast sometime in December. Weeee're ready!

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

