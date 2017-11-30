Theater Buzz

THE SHOW “M. Butterfly”

THE DEAL The Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang’s 1988 drama will shutter on Jan. 14, following a run of 19 previews and 93 regular performances. The production, which incorporated major rewrites by Hwang and starring English actor Clive Owen, received mixed to negative reviews. Inspired by a newspaper story, the play revolves around a French diplomat who enters into a romantic relationship with a Chinese opera diva who is in fact a Communist Party spy — and also a man in disguise.

THE SHOW “Waitress”

THE DEAL Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who penned the score of the Broadway musical “Waitress” and briefly played Jenna (the role originated by Jessie Mueller and currently played by Betsy Wolfe) earlier this year, will return to the role for six weeks beginning Jan. 16. In a statement, Bareilles referred to the gig as “taking another shift at the diner” and urged people to “get a little Sugar Butter Flour fix after the holidays.”

THE SHOW “Hello, Dolly!”

THE DEAL Bette Midler’s final performance in the hit musical on Jan. 14 will serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund. “For such a historic moment on Broadway to directly support our vital programs is a humbling thought,” Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa said in a statement. Tickets for the performance will range from $250 to $10,000. Bernadette Peters is set to take over as Dolly Levi on Jan. 20.

WHAT Joseph Papp Way

THE DEAL In recognition of the Public Theater’s 50th year in the East Village, the intersection of Lafayette Street and Astor Place has been co-named Joseph Papp Way. Papp, who founded the theater, began producing new plays and musicals (starting with “Hair” in 1967) after winning fame for presenting free Shakespeare in Central Park. “Illyria,” Richard Nelson’s new play about Papp’s early years, is running at the theater through Dec. 10.