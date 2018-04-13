Anika Noni Rose to play 'Carmen Jones'

THE SHOW “Carmen Jones”

THE DEAL Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose (“Caroline, or Change”) will play the title role in Classic Stage Company’s Off-Broadway revival of “Carmen Jones.” The rarely seen 1943 adaptation of the classic opera “Carmen” combines Bizet’s music with English lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and transplants the story from Spain to the American South during World War II. Otto Preminger directed a 1954 film version starring Oscar nominee Dorothy Dandridge as Carmen. John Doyle (“The Color Purple”) will direct, with choreography by Bill T. Jones (“Spring Awakening”). Previews begin June 8.

THE SHOW “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

THE DEAL It pays to be a wizard. The two-part eighth chapter of the “Harry Potter” series, which is still in previews, made box-office history the week ending April 8 by grossing $2,138,859, the highest weekly take for a play in Broadway history. It should be noted that 300 seats at every performance are sold for $40 or less. The play opens at the newly refurbished Lyric Theatre on April 22.

THE SHOW “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

THE DEAL English actress Janet McTeer, who appeared on Broadway last season in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” will play famed international stage star Sarah Bernhardt in a new play by Theresa Rebeck. The show, which centers on Bernhardt playing Hamlet in 1899, will be produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway in the fall. Moritz von Stuelpnagel will direct.

THE SHOW “Toni Stone”

THE DEAL Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, best known as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” will appear Off-Broadway in Lydia R. Diamond’s drama about the first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro League following World War II. It will be produced by the Roundabout beginning in May 2019, and Pam McKinnon will direct. Aduba appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of “Godspell.”