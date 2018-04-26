Birbiglia brings 'The New One' to New York

THE SHOW "Mike Birbiglia: The New One"

THE DEAL Following a 40-city tour, comedian Birbiglia will bring his newest one-man show to Off-Broadway’s Cherry Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village beginning July 26. Other comedies that have recently played the venue include “Colin Quinn: The New York Story” and “Oh, Hello.” In a statement, Birbiglia expressed his reluctance to reveal any details about the show: “I hate it when people tell me what anything is about or really any details at all. Last year I loved ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘Get Out’ and ‘The Big Sick’ and my greatest gift to my friends was to tell them to see those movies and don't read anything about them.”

WHAT The Tony Awards

THE DEAL This year's Tony nominations will be announced on Tuesday morning by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, who appeared together on NBC's "Smash.” The 2017-2018 Broadway season officially ended on Thursday with “The Iceman Cometh” opening just in the nick of time. The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will be held on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall, with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban serving as hosts.

THE SHOW "Three Tall Women"

THE DEAL The acclaimed Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s drama will hold a one-time midnight performance on May 17 to benefit The Actors Fund. According to a press release, it is intended to give actors appearing in other Broadway shows (running at normal times) an opportunity to check out the production. Last year, “A Doll’s House, Part 2," which also played the Golden Theatre and was produced by Scott Rudin, held a midnight performance.

THE SHOW "Othello"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE DEAL Corey Stoll, who played Brutus in last summer’s controversial Shakespeare in the Park production of “Julius Caesar," will return to the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park to play the evil Iago in “Othello,” which begins performances May 29. He will be joined by Nigerian-born English actor Chukwudi Iwuji as Othello and Heather Lind as Desdemona. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson will direct the free production.