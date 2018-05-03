Carey Mulligan to star in 'Boys & Girls'

THE SHOW "Boys & Girls"

THE DEAL Carey Mulligan will return Off-Broadway in Dennis Kelly’s boy-meets-girl drama “Boys & Girls,” a production by London’s Royal Court that will play the Minetta Lane Theatre in the West Village for five weeks beginning in June. It is being produced by audio book provider Audible, which is also behind the Off-Broadway remount of “Harry Clarke” with Billy Crudup.



THE SHOW "Ink"

THE DEAL A new play by James Graham about Rupert Murdoch’s rise to power in the media industry, will receive its American premiere on Broadway next season under the direction of Rupert Goold. The co-production between Manhattan Theatre Club and the Almeida Theatre, which presented the play in London, will open at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in April.

THE SHOW "Bandstand"

THE DEAL The Broadway musical from last season about a group of psychologically wounded World War II veterans who come together to form a jazz band, will be screened in movie theaters on June 25 and 28. It was not previously disclosed that the production was filmed before it closed in September. It follows in the footsteps of “Allegiance,” another short-lived Broadway musical that resurfaced in movie theaters.

THE SHOW "Salomé"

THE DEAL Al Pacino’s little-seen 2013 film adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s “Salomé” starring him and Jessica Chastain is now available for streaming at BroadwayHD, a subscription provider of theater-related video recordings. Pacino appeared in a Broadway production of the play in 2003 with Marisa Tomei.