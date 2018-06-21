'Normal Heart' sequel lives Off-Broadway
THE SHOW "The Destiny of Me"
THE DEAL The little-known sequel to “The Normal Heart” by playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer will receive a one-night-only reading on Monday at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village to benefit Off-Broadway’s The New Group. The cast will include Mark Ruffalo (who starred in the HBO film version of “The Normal Heart”) Ellen Barkin (who won a Tony in the 2011 Broadway revival of “The Normal Heart”), Lee Pace, Eric Bogosian and Edie Falco.
THE SHOW "The Lifespan of a Fact"
THE DEAL The Broadway-bound play starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale will have the first all-female design team — scenic (Mimi Lien), costume (Linda Cho), lighting (Jen Schriever), sound (Palmer Hefferan) and projection design (Lucy Mackinnon) — in Broadway history. "Fact," which is directed by Leigh Silverman and begins previews at Studio 54 on Sept. 20, explores how an essay about a teenage suicide undergoes fact-checking and leads to a debate over taking liberties with the truth.
THE SHOW "The Jungle"
THE DEAL St. Ann’s Warehouse in Downtown Brooklyn will present the U.S. premiere of “The Jungle,” a new English drama directed by Stephen Daldry about a makeshift, under-resourced refugee camp in Calais, France (which was later demolished by the government) and how refugees from Middle Eastern and African nations created a self-governing society there. Previews will begin in early December.
THE SHOW "A Walk on the Beach"
THE DEAL Plainview-based playwright Claude Solnik details the controversy surrounding the creation of a statue of John F. Kennedy in his drama, which will be presented at Theater for the New City in Manhattan from July 5-15. The play, based on actual events, concerns the media firestorm that results when a Cape Cod sculptor's statue depicting the 35th president walking side by side with John F. Kennedy Jr. is deemed a distortion of history by the locals.
