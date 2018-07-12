Here comes the 'Son' with Jeremy Jordan

THE SHOW "American Son"

THE DEAL Jeremy Jordan has joined the cast of the new family drama that will also star Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale at Broadway’s Booth Theatre beginning in October. Written by Miami attorney-turned-playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, “American Son” is set at a Florida police station where a mother has come in search of her missing teenage son. In a statement, Jordan said that the play “forces us to listen. Even when we disagree, even when we know we must be right, it reminds us we still have to listen to each other.”

THE SHOW "Who’s Holiday!"

THE DEAL Playwright Matthew Lombardo (“Looped”) has won another legal battle against Dr. Seuss Enterprises over his play “Who’s Holiday!”, a parody of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” led by a 45-year-old Cindy Lou Who. A few months ago, the U.S. District Court dismissed claims of copyright infringement brought against Lombardo by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, finding that the play constitutes a parody that is permissible under the “fair use” doctrine. Last week, the Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court decision. A limited run on Broadway is being planned for the play.

THE SHOW “Peter, Who?

THE DEAL When “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” struggled to make it through its endless preview process in 2010 and 2011, multiple musical parodies of “Spider-Man” and its backstage drama materialized. One of them, “The Spidey Project,” has returned under the new title “Peter, Who?”, with a revised script and new songs. It will be presented July 25-29 as part of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

THE SHOW "School of Rock — The Musical"

THE DEAL Meet the Class of 2018 in "School of Rock." Beginning July 30, the show will welcome eight new cast members as students: Layla Capers as Tomika, Darrow Golub as James, Matthew Jost as Zack the guitarist, Jordan Cole as Lawrence the keyboardist, Hudson Loverro as Billy, Nirvaan Pal as Mason plus swing performers Duke Cutler and Theodora Silverman. Also joining the show that night will be Katherine McLaughlin, in her Broadway debut as principal Rosalie Mullins. The hit musical has been going strong since it opened in December 2015. — Daniel Bubbeo