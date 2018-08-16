THE SHOW “The 1st Annual Trump Family Special"

THE DEAL Gina Gershon will play Melania Trump in this Off-Broadway parody musical. The show, which will be done in the style of an old-school variety show, will play the Triad Theatre on Thursday nights beginning Sept. 13. Gershon will be joined by actors playing Ivanka, Ivana, Eric, Donald Jr., Marla Maples and Mike Pence. The actress last appeared on Broadway opposite John Stamos in short-lived Broadway revival of “Bye Bye Birdie” in 2009.

THE SHOW “Redemption of a Dogg,”

THE DEAL Snoop Dogg will make his stage debut with this musical built around his hit songs. According to the press release, the show will observe “a character built around the persona of Snoop Dogg – a multifaceted character who is a gansta rapper, family man and man of God.” It will play a national tour beginning in October, including stops in Newark, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. “Please believe you've never seen urban theatre like this,” the hip-hop artist said in a statement.

WHAT The New York City Fringe Festival

THE DEAL The festival, which took the past two summers off to regroup and rethink its future, is set to return in October for its 21st season. It will take the form of a monthlong fall festival consisting of FringeNYC (84 productions around the West Village) and FringeBYOV (“Bring Your Own Venue,” which will take place at outer borough venues). Shows that have premiered at the Fringe over the years include “Urinetown! The Musical,” “Silence! The Musical,” “Debbie Does Dallas” and “God Sees God.”

THE SHOW "Straight White Men"

THE DEAL In the welcoming sequence of Young Jean Lee’s experimental comedy at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre, 70-year-old transgender author and activist Kate Bornstein introduces herself and the play. But at a performance last week, Bornstein was unexpectedly heckled by a female audience member. On Facebook, Bornstein wrote that the woman “called out from the audience, ‘You’re not welcome here.’ ” Bornstein professed to be puzzled by the incident. Co-star Armie Hammer tweeted that the woman should “feel free never to come back.”