Stephanie J. Block cast as Cher in new musical

THE SHOW “The Cher Show”

THE DEAL Stephanie J. Block will play Cher — or rather one of three different physical incarnations of Cher, representing different periods of her life — in the new biographical musical, which will open next season on Broadway following a tryout run in Chicago. Block’s many Broadway credits include “Falsettos,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “9 to 5” and “The Boy from Oz.” As previously announced, Cher’s longtime designer, Bob Mackie, will create costumes for the show.

THE SHOW “Beetlejuice”

THE DEAL Say the name “Beetlejuice” three times and a new Broadway musical might just materialize. The new stage version of the 1988 Tim Burton film comedy “Beetlejuice” will receive its pre-Broadway world premiere in October at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. It will have music and lyrics by Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect and direction by Alex Timbers. No casting has been revealed.

THE SHOW “Runaways”

THE DEAL The late Elizabeth Swados’ 1978 teen musical “Runaways,” which premiered at The Public Theater and then transferred to Broadway, will receive a one-night staging at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park on June 11, serving as the entertainment portion of The Public Theater’s annual gala. The production, directed by Sam Pinkleton, was seen two years ago at City Center as part of its Encores! Off-Center series.

THE SHOW “Farinelli and the King”

THE DEAL Immediately after its March 25 closing performance, producers of the costume drama — which starred Mark Rylance as King Philippe V of Spain — announced that the production recouped its capitalization costs, officially making it a hit by traditional Broadway standards. The producers also pointed out that more than a fifth of the audience members purchased tickets for just $32 each through an affordable pricing program.