THE SHOW “Tootsie”

THE DEAL A musical adaptation of the hit 1982 film comedy “Tootsie” is eyeing a Broadway premiere in spring 2019, following an out-of-town run in Chicago. Santino Fontana will take on Dustin Hoffman’s screen role of a temperamental out-of-work actor who takes on a female persona to land a role on a soap opera. The show will have a score by David Yazbek (“The Band’s Visit”) and be directed by Scott Ellis.

THE SHOW “Choir Boy”

THE DEAL The coming-of-age drama by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”) that played Off-Broadway in 2013, will receive a limited run on Broadway beginning in December. The play will be produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, the same company that presented it Off-Broadway, and will mark McCraney’s Broadway debut. MTC also announced it will produce “The Nap,” a new comedy by Richard Bean (“One Man, Two Guvnors”) on Broadway next season.

THE SHOW “The Phantom of the Opera”

THE DEAL It seems like the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical reaches some new milestone every few months. On Wednesday, more than a decade since it became the longest-running show in Broadway history, the show celebrated its 30th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the Empire State Building was lit in blue and white. Since 1988, the Broadway production of “Phantom” has grossed $1.1 billion and has been seen by 18 million people.

THE SHOW “Three Wise Guys”

THE DEAL The play based on short stories by Damon Runyon will be the final show presented by Off-Broadway’s The Actors Company Theatre (TACT). In the midst of its 25th anniversary season, TACT announced this will be its final season. “We have had a great run, and we are proud to have actually fulfilled what we set out to do,” artistic executive director Scott Alan Evans said in a statement. “Three Wise Guys” begins previews Feb. 28, opens March 11 and runs through April 14. Recent TACT productions have included revivals of George Bernard Shaw’s “Widowers’ House” and Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers.”