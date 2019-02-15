Atlantic Theater Company and podcast host extraordinaire Ilana Levine are partnering for a series of interviews to be recorded at the Linda Gross Theater in Chelsea that will highlight Atlantic's 2019 shows.

Levine, a star of Broadway's "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," brought her "Little Known Facts" podcast to the Atlantic last year for a lively and well-received discussion with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

The new series will feature actress Isabelle Huppert and director Trip Cullman ("The Mother") on March 17, Ben Stiller on April 8 and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, Duncan Sheik and Susan Birkenhead (creative team for "The Secret Life of Bees" musical) on June 10.

"The Atlantic Theater is one of the first places that I worked, so the idea that I get to come back to the place where I started and talk to these special artists is a great way to come full circle. It's like a homecoming," Levine says. "When they allowed me to curate these evenings, it was an embarrassment of riches when I looked at their season this year."

Levine started her podcast of intimate conversations with actors and theater, movie and TV creators in 2016 and has amassed more than 125 interviews that include Sarah Jessica Parker, Allison Janney, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jason Alexander.

The events start at 7 p.m.; tickets are available at atlantictheater.org.