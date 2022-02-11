Following Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement earlier this week that the state will end its mandate that masks be worn inside businesses where vaccination status is not checked, some theaters on Long Island are revising their policies about providing proof of vaccination and wearing face coverings.

Due to contractual agreements with the actors' and musicians' unions, the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport will continue asking audience members to show proof of vaccination for the remainder of its current production, "Rock of Ages," which runs through March 13, said producing artistic director Richard Dolce and managing director Kevin O'Neill. That policy will change for its next show, "A Bronx Tale," which opens March 24 as well as all other upcoming shows "without the need for proof of vaccination," according to a statement.

While masking has not been enforced for audience members since the theater reopened in September, it has been suggested.

That decision deviates from Broadway's response to the governor's ruling. The Broadway League, a trade group representing theater owners and producers, said the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, performers and other staffers. Masks will also continue to be required for audience members.

While some theaters on Long Island plan to continue following Broadway's cue as far as vaccination status, patrons may have more of a choice as to whether to wear a mask while attending a performance.. "The only part of our protocols that have changed since the governor's announcement this week is that masks are no longer required," although wearing them is still encouraged, said Mark Perlman, who owns The Argyle Theatre in Babylon with his son, Dylan. Argyle patrons 12 and older will still need to present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Likewise, Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington and Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will continue to require proof of vaccination status for attendees and recommend wearing masks.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson is reviewing its current policy and expects to have it in place before the Feb. 18 opening of its next show, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," said executive artistic director Jeffrey Sanzel.