Theatre Three's doors may be closed, but that doesn't mean the curtain is down for the Port Jefferson playhouse.

On Sunday, the company will premiere "Theatre Three Off-Stage/On-Line," a twice-a-week web-based series of short, original plays tailored for the web and performed by Long Island actors. The plays, which run no longer than 15 minutes each, will be streamed at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays on theatrethree.com as well as the theater's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Theatre Three executive artistic director Jeffrey Sanzel will host.

"The material will range from comedic to serious," says Sanzel, who adds that a call for scripts led to more than 125 submissions in the first week. "Some deal with the current situation and life in the pandemic and others are just pure entertainment. It's a nice mix so far. Two of the plays are actually from a playwright in New Zealand."

Sunday's opener is Ken Preuss' "Taking Sum Lumps," a comedy about a broken mirror and seven years' bad luck, while Wednesday's offering is the drama "Trajectory" by Phil Darg. The plays are all rehearsed and taped on Zoom.

Says Sanzel: "Our goal is to have two a week for at least the next few months as we all figure out what happens next."