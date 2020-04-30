TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
48° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

Theatre Three premieres 'Off-Stage/On-Line' web series of short plays 

Michelle LaBozzetta and Brian Smith will perform the

Michelle LaBozzetta and Brian Smith will perform the short play "Taking Some Lumps" Sunday on "Theatre Three Off-Stage/On-Line." Credit: Theatre Three Productions Inc./Eric J. Hughes

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Theatre Three's doors may be closed, but that doesn't mean the curtain is down for the Port Jefferson playhouse.

On Sunday, the company will premiere "Theatre Three Off-Stage/On-Line," a twice-a-week web-based series of short, original plays tailored for the web and performed by Long Island actors. The plays, which run no longer than 15 minutes each, will be streamed at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays on theatrethree.com as well as the theater's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Theatre Three executive artistic director Jeffrey Sanzel will host.

"The material will range from comedic to serious," says Sanzel, who adds that a call for scripts led to more than 125 submissions in the first week. "Some deal with the current situation and life in the pandemic and others are just pure entertainment. It's a nice mix so far. Two of the plays are actually from a playwright in New Zealand."

Sunday's opener is Ken Preuss' "Taking Sum Lumps," a comedy about a broken mirror and seven years' bad luck, while Wednesday's offering is the drama "Trajectory" by Phil Darg. The plays are all rehearsed and taped on Zoom.

Says Sanzel: "Our goal is to have two a week for at least the next few months as we all figure out what happens next."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The cast of Bravo's "Camp Getaway." New Bravo series showcases antics at LI native's 'adult summer camp'
"Songland" judge/mentor Ryan Tedder, left, Raquel Castro and LIer's song becomes iTunes hit after 'Songland' performance
The family of "Duck Dinasty" star Willie Robertson, Protective orders issued to 'Duck Dynasty' star's family
Rachelle Vinberg, Ardelia "Dede" Lovelace, Nina Moran, Moonbear, 'Betty': TV version of 'Skate Kitchen' can't deliver on its promise
Devin Concannon, who grew up in Massapequa, is ESPN's 'The Last Dance' a first for LI-raised editor Concannon
Kim Kardashian West has accepted the All In Kim Kardashian gives fans a chance to be on her show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search