'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail to helm 'Fiddler' movie remake
Thomas Kail, director of the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton," will take on another iconic musical, this time for the big screen.
MGM has tapped the red-hot Kail to helm its remake of "Fiddler on the Roof" based on the 1964 Tony-winning musical, Deadline.com reports. Kail, who worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on "In the Heights" as well as "Hamilton," will also serve as a producer along with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick.
"Fiddler" opened on Broadway in 1964 with Zero Mostel as Tevye, a Russian Jew who is anxious to marry off his three daughters. The show played more than 3,000 performances and racked up nine Tonys. It was made into a 1971 movie starring Topol and directed by Norman Jewison.
Comments
