TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail to helm 'Fiddler' movie remake

Thomas Kail the Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals "In the

Thomas Kail the Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals "In the Heights" and "Hamilton" on Broadway. Credit: Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Thomas Kail, director of the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton," will take on another iconic musical, this time for the big screen.

MGM has tapped the red-hot Kail to helm its remake of "Fiddler on the Roof" based on the 1964 Tony-winning musical, Deadline.com reports. Kail, who worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on "In the Heights" as well as "Hamilton," will also serve as a producer along with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick.

"Fiddler" opened on Broadway in 1964 with Zero Mostel as Tevye, a Russian Jew who is anxious to marry off his three daughters. The show played more than 3,000 performances and racked up nine Tonys. It was made into a 1971 movie starring Topol and directed by Norman Jewison.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan attends the Network 10 marquee Lindsay Lohan guests on 'Haircut Night in America'
HBO's drama series "Perry Mason" starring Emmy winner 42 shows to watch this summer
In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Oprah Winfrey, Pitt part of Grammys special for essential workers
Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird and 'Space Force': 'Office' reunion is a five-hour bloat
Jimmy Fallon has apologized for a "Saturday Night Fallon apologizes for blackface 'SNL' skit from 2000
Issa Rae as Leilani, Kumail Nanjiani as Jibran 'The Lovebirds': Rae, Nanjiani elevate lackluster comedy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search