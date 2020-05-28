Thomas Kail, director of the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton," will take on another iconic musical, this time for the big screen.

MGM has tapped the red-hot Kail to helm its remake of "Fiddler on the Roof" based on the 1964 Tony-winning musical, Deadline.com reports. Kail, who worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on "In the Heights" as well as "Hamilton," will also serve as a producer along with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick.

"Fiddler" opened on Broadway in 1964 with Zero Mostel as Tevye, a Russian Jew who is anxious to marry off his three daughters. The show played more than 3,000 performances and racked up nine Tonys. It was made into a 1971 movie starring Topol and directed by Norman Jewison.