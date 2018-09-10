Jon Batiste, the singer and bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” will open the renovated Krasnoff Theater at LIU Post in Brookville on Sept. 28.

Formerly the Hillwood Recital Hall, the theater has been expanded — it will now seat 508. The improved layout has a regraded floor for better sight lines and new cushioned seats (with lumbar support, no less). Bill Biddle, executive director of Post’s Tilles Center, says the renovation, supported by Eric and Sandra Krasnoff and the first since 1965, also encompassed the stage, which had been redone “to allow for a more intimate evening.”

The opening weekend will also feature jazz pianist Helen Sung on Sept. 29; future acts will include Lucie Arnaz, Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack and the Shanghai Quartet. Tickets are available by calling 516-299-3100 or at tillescenter.org