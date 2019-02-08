THE SHOW "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical"

THE DEAL Adrienne Warren, who won acclaim in London for her performance as Turner, will star in the bio musical when it comes to Broadway this fall. Turner, who is involved with the musical, said in a statement that Warren “has given it everything she’s got, she has poured her soul into it, and she deserves every success.” The musical has direction by Phyllida Lloyd (“Mamma Mia!”) and a book by Katori Hall (“The Mountaintop”).

THE SHOW "Hercules"

THE DEAL The Public Theater will present a free stage version of the 1997 Disney animated musical “Hercules” this summer at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. "Hercules" will be part of the Public Works series, in which everyday New Yorkers work with professional actors in massive musical pageants based on works of Shakespeare or other classical stories. The mainstage Shakespeare in the Park season will consist of the romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” directed by Kenny Leon, and the rarely performed political drama “Coriolanus,” directed by Daniel Sullivan.

THE SHOW A Harry Belafonte bio musical

THE DEAL "Once on This Island" producer Ken Davenport, who earlier this season was making regular onstage appearances at the short-lived “Gettin’ the Band Back Together,” announced that he has secured the rights to develop a Broadway musical about the life of singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte. In a statement, Davenport called Belafonte “a son of immigrants who made a profound impact on the lives of Americans and millions of people around the world.”

THE SHOW "Beetlejuice"

THE DEAL Alex Brightman, who last starred on Broadway in "School of Rock," will play the title role in the musical version of the 1988 movie "Beetlejuice" which opens April 25 at the Winter Garden Theatre. In addition, Rob McClure, who scored a Tony nod in 2013 for starring in "Chaplin," will take on Alec Baldwin's screen role as Adam. Barbara, played on screen by Geena Davis, will be portrayed by "Xanadu" Tony nominee Kerry Butler, and Sophia Anne Caruso ("Blackbird") will play Lydia, originated by Winona Ryder on-screen. They all appeared during the show’s run in Washington, D.C., in the fall. — Daniel Bubbeo