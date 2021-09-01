"Chicago," "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" aren't the only mainstays reopening Sept. 14 on Broadway. At 3 p.m. that day, the TKTS booth at Times Square, where theater patrons can purchase discount tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, will also reopen for the first time since March 12, 2020.

The booth, which is run by the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund (TDF) and has been a staple since opening in 1973, sells ticket to same-day performances and next-day matinees at up to 50% off regular prices. It is located in Times Square under the red steps at Broadway and 47th Street

"We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance," said TDF executive director Victoria Bailey in a statement. "Our reopening will mirror Broadway’s — a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will reopen with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike."

TKTS hours will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The booth will be closed on Mondays until October.

A real-time list of shows and prices available at TKTS will be posted on tdf.org.