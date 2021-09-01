TODAY'S PAPER
TKTS discount ticket booth to reopen in Times Square Sept. 14

The TKTS booth in Times Square has been

The TKTS booth in Times Square has been a source for discount Broadway tickets since 1973. Credit: Theatre Development Fund

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"Chicago," "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" aren't the only mainstays reopening Sept. 14 on Broadway. At 3 p.m. that day, the TKTS booth at Times Square, where theater patrons can purchase discount tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, will also reopen for the first time since March 12, 2020.

The booth, which is run by the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund (TDF) and has been a staple since opening in 1973, sells ticket to same-day performances and next-day matinees at up to 50% off regular prices. It is located in Times Square under the red steps at Broadway and 47th Street

"We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance," said TDF executive director Victoria Bailey in a statement. "Our reopening will mirror Broadway’s — a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will reopen with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike."

TKTS hours will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The booth will be closed on Mondays until October.

A real-time list of shows and prices available at TKTS will be posted on tdf.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

