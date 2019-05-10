Think of it as Scott Rudin's revenge. The Aaron Sorkin adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" may have been snubbed by the Tony nominating committee in the best play category, but it’s just become the highest-grossing American play of all time.

Based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, the drama hit the $40,113,926 mark last week, said producer Sorkin in a statement, snatching the record from the 2014 revival of Terrence McNally’s comedy “It’s Only a Play” starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick. It has played to full capacity (as in no empty seats, according to Sorkin) since opening last December, breaking weekly box-office records at the Shubert Theatre four times and recouping its investment after 19 weeks.

The searing look at racial injustice set in the South of the 1930s did get nine Tony nominations, including a best lead actor nod for Jeff Daniels, who plays Atticus Finch; best featured actress Celia Keenan-Bolger, who plays Scout, and director Bartlett Sher.

For the record, the overall highest-grossing play remains the two-part British import "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which stands at a total gross of almost $119 million.