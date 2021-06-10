'To Kill a Mockingbird' to reopen with Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, the original stars of "To Kill a Mockingbird," will be flocking back to Broadway when the show resumes performances on Oct. 5.

Producers of the hit show based on Harper Lee's classic novel announced on Thursday that Daniels will reprise his role as Atticus Finch and Tony Award winner Keenan-Bolger will again play Scout. The two actors starred in "Mockingbird" from November 2018 through November 2019. They were replaced by Ed Harris and Nina Grollman, who were still in the show when Broadway theater were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Greg Kinnear had been scheduled to take over as Atticus in April 2020.

In a statement, the play's author Aaron Sorkin said: "We’ve been waiting more than a year for 'Mockingbird' — and all of Broadway — to come back. … I’m excited for the electricity that Jeff, Celia and the whole cast will be bringing to the Shubert Theatre. Mostly I’m looking forward to being back in our rehearsal room."

During its entire run, "To Kill a Mockingbird" has not played to an empty seat.