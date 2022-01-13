"To Kill a Mockingbird," the Broadway smash that had been playing to sold-out crowds at the Shubert Theatre before the pandemic, will go on hiatus after Sunday's performance with plans to reopen June 1 at the smaller Belasco Theatre.

"Mockingbird," which opened in November 2018, had been playing to fully packed houses at the Shubert, which seats 1,435 people, up until it closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The Belasco accommodates 1,000 people. Greg Kinnear replaced Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch in the play on Jan. 5.

The Aaron Sorkin drama isn't the only Broadway show to put a hold on performances amid a surge in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant. Producers of "The Girl From the North Country," which is set during the Depression and features the songs of Bob Dylan, have announced that the show will shut down on Jan. 23 with the hope of reopening in the spring.

Meanwhile, the opening of "Mr. Saturday Night," the new musical starring Long Beach native Billy Crystal based on his 1992 movie, has been pushed back from March 31 to April 27. Previews will begin at the Nederlander Theatre on March 29.

The closures and delays of these shows have been part of a trend on Broadway for more than a month as positive cases of coronavirus have been on the rise. Earlier this month, the new Broadway musical "Mrs. Doubtfire" announced it was taking a nine-week hiatus and would reopen in March. Last week, the new musical "Flying Over Sunset" announced it would close three weeks ahead of schedule. "Ain't Too Proud — The Temptations Musical," also plays it final performance on Sunday.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Broadway shows only played to 62% capacity crowds last week, the lowest number since they reopened in September.

On a positive note, a filmed performance from last summer of the Cole Porter musical "Anything Goes" starring Sutton Foster at London's Barbican Theatre will be screened at the Regal Lynbrook & RPX and Regal Westbury IMAX & RPX theaters on March 27 and 30. For tickets, go to anythinggoesmusicalcinema.com.