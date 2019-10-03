THE SHOW "To Kill a Mockingbird"

THE DEAL Casting has been announced for the Tony-winning hit as it gears up for its sophomore year on Broadway. In addition to the previously announced Ed Harris, who replaces Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Nina Grollman takes over as Scout, Nick Robinson as Jem, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Taylor Trensch as Dill and veteran actor M. Emmett Walsh as Judge Taylor. The first performance for all will be Nov. 5.

THE SHOW ‘’Sea Wall/A Life"

THE DEAL A pair of serious monologues can indeed make money on Broadway — as long as one of the monologists is Jake Gyllenhaal. The producers of the show, which played its final performance last Sunday following a nine-week engagement, recouped its investment costs, officially making it a hit by traditional Broadway standards. Tom Sturridge and Gyllenhaal played young fathers confronting issues of life and death. The show was recorded by Audible for future audio release.

THE SHOW "Be More Chill"

THE DEAL The sci-fi high school musical, which gathered a huge online fan base following its 2015 world premiere but proved unable to find a larger audience on Broadway, will receive its London premiere next year. Stephen Brackett and Chase Brock will return as director and choreographer, respectively.

THE SHOW New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve concert

THE DEAL Before she plays Bobbie in the spring's gender-reversed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” Tony winner Katrina Lenk will pay tribute to the composer at Philharmonic’s annual concert to be dedicated to his wide body of work. The concert will be broadcast on PBS on the same date as part of “Live From Lincoln Center.”