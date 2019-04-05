'Mockingbird' will take wing in Riverhead

Broadway isn't the only ticket for "To Kill a Mockingbird."

The Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead will present Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's classic about tomboy Scout's coming of age in 1930s Alabama set against the backdrop of a trial from April 27 through May 5.

"Sergel knew Harper Lee, and he did his best to be true to the novel," says Charles Calabrese of St. James, who plays Atticus Finch, her father who is defending a black man wrong accused of rape.

Though many local groups have been denied permission to perform Sergel's adaptation because of the current Broadway hit by Aaron Sorkin, Calabrese says Vail-Leavitt got the rights because Riverhead is outside the 25-mile radius of New York City.

The show will be performed April 27 and May 4 at 3 and 8 p.m. and April 28 and May 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for matinees and $30 for evenings (seniors get a $5 discount). On April 27, a $70 package including a pre- or post-show dinner at the Dark Horse Restaurant at 1 E. Main St. in Riverhead is available (visit mockingbirdtheplay.com for more details). Proceeds will be used to renovate the theater.