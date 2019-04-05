TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

'Mockingbird' will take wing in Riverhead

Chloe Keil is Scout and Charles Calabrese is

Chloe Keil is Scout and Charles Calabrese is Atticus in "To Kill a Mockingbird," which is being performed at Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Alex Vartanian

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Broadway isn't the only ticket for "To Kill a Mockingbird."

The Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead will present Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's classic about tomboy Scout's coming of age in 1930s Alabama set against the backdrop of a trial from April 27 through May 5.

"Sergel knew Harper Lee, and he did his best to be true to the novel," says Charles Calabrese of St. James, who plays Atticus Finch, her father who is defending a black man wrong accused of rape.

Though many local groups have been denied permission to perform Sergel's adaptation because of the current Broadway hit by Aaron Sorkin, Calabrese says Vail-Leavitt got the rights because Riverhead is outside the 25-mile radius of New York City.

The show will be performed April 27 and May 4 at 3 and 8 p.m. and April 28 and May 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for matinees and $30 for evenings (seniors get a $5 discount). On April 27, a $70 package including a pre- or post-show dinner at the Dark Horse Restaurant at 1 E. Main St. in Riverhead is available (visit mockingbirdtheplay.com for more details). Proceeds will be used to renovate the theater.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ramy Youssef stars in Hulu's "Ramy." What's new on the streaming services for April
Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams star as director-choroegrapher 'Fosse/Verdon' doesn't dance around the truth
Netflix's "Fyre" a documentary about ill-fated Fyre music These are Netflix's 10 best original movies to watch now
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
Deborah Norville attends the premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" TV host Norville has cancerous nodule removed
"This Is Us" stars Justin Hartley as Kevin, 'This Is Us' season finale: Sweet, melancholic wrap