Tom Hiddleston, the actor best known for playing the mischievous Loki in the movie world of Marvel, will make his Broadway debut this summer in Harold Pinter's "Betrayal."

The play transfers to Broadway after an extended, sold-out run at the theater bearing the playwright's name in London, where it was part of a citywide season to mark the 10th anniversary of Pinter's death. The play, which revolves around a seven-year love story told in reverse chronological order, will also star Zawe Ashton (Netflix's "Wanderlust") and Charlie Cox (Netflix's "Daredevil"), also making their Broadway debuts. It will be directed by Jamie Lloyd of London's Ambassador Theatre Group, who said in a statement that "watching this remarkable cast bring new life to Harold Pinter’s greatest work has been one of the most gratifying and exciting experiences of my life in the theater." Lloyd said he is thrilled "that American audiences will have the chance to witness their stunning performances.”

"Betrayal" will get a limited 17-week run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with previews starting Aug. 14 for a Sept. 5 opening. Find ticketing and other information at betrayalonbroadway.com.