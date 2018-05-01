TODAY'S PAPER
'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' lead Tony nominations; LI's Amy Schumer gets best actress nod

Shows each get 12 nods; LI's Schumer gets nomination for "Meteor Shower."

Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, left Ashley Park

Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, left Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Taylor Louderman as Regina George and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith in Broadway's "Mean Girls."  Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com
Print

Pop culture is making waves on Broadway, with "Mean Girls," and "SpongeBob SquarePants" getting the most nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday morning by Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr.

The two musicals got 12 nominations each, while "The Band's Visit" and two revivals--"Angels in America" and "Carousel"--followed closely with 11. The two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" got 10 nominations, as did the revival of "My Fair Lady."

It wasn't good news for "Frozen," however. The Disney musical got only three nominations -- one for best musical, but its two heavily promoted stars, Caissie Levy and Patty Murin, were not recognized in the acting categories.

Star power continues to be felt on Broadway, with Denzel Washington getting a best actor nomination for his performance in the revival of "The Iceman Cometh," and Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer getting a best actress nod for her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower." The Tony committee also announced two special Tonys to Bruce Springsteen for his ongoing Broadway show, and to John Leguizamo, whose "Latin History for Morons," got a best play nomination, for his body of work and "commitment to theater."

Other notable nominations: Glenda Jackson got a best actress in a play nod for Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women," competing with Schumer, Condola Rashad ("Saint Joan") and Lauren Ridloff ("Children of a Lesser God").  Andrew Garfield is up for best actor for "Angels in America," along with Washington, Tom Hollander ("Travesties"), Jamie Parker ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and Mark Rylance ("Farinelli and the King").

In a year with only 30 productions in contention (the lowest number in a decade), best actress in a musical is the most competitive category with six nominees: Lauren Ambrose ("My Fair Lady"), Hailey Kilgore ("Once on This Island"), LaChanze ("Summer"), Katrina Lenk ("The Band's Visit"), Taylor Louderman ("Mean Girls") and Jessie Mueller ("Carousel"). Only four nominees will vie for best actor in a musical: Harry Hadden-Paton ("My Fair Lady"), Joshua Henry ("Carousel"), Tony Shalhoub ("The Band's Visit") and Ethan Slater ("SpongeBob SquarePants").

The Tonys will be presented June 10, with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosting the ceremony to be televised from 8 to 11 p.m. on CBS.

The full list of Tony Award nominees

Best Musical

"The Band's Visit"

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Play

"The Children"

"Farinelli and the King"

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two""

"Junk"

"Latin History for Morons"

Best Revival of a Musical

"My Fair Lady'

"Once On This Island"

"Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"

Best Revival of a Play

"Angels in America"

"Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh"

"Lobby Hero"

"Travesties"

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"

Tom Hollander, "Travesties'

Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two""

Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and the King"

Denzel Washington, "Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh"

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women"

Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"

Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"

Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower'

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"

Hailey Kilgore, 'Once On This Island'

LaChanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Katrina Lenk, "The Band’s Visit"

Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"

Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"

Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"

David Morse, "Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh"

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Susan Brown, "Angels in America"

Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Deborah Findlay, "The Children"

Denise Gough, "Angels in America"

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"

Alexander Gemignani, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"

Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"

Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Ari’el Stachel, "The Band’s Visit"

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Renée Fleming, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"

Lindsay Mendez, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"

Ashley Park, "Mean Girls"

Diana Rigg, "My Fair Lady"

Best Direction of a Play

Marianne Elliott,  Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

George C. Wolfe, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, "Once On This Island"

David Cromer, "The Band’s Visit"

Tina Landau, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Casey Nicholaw, "Mean Girls"

Bartlett Sher, "My Fair Lady"

Best Book of a Musical

The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses

Frozen, Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls, Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score

Angels in America

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Ann Roth, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Ann Roth, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King

Ben Stanton, Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Noncompetitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards: John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen

