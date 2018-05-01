Pop culture is making waves on Broadway, with "Mean Girls," and "SpongeBob SquarePants" getting the most nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday morning by Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr.

The two musicals got 12 nominations each, while "The Band's Visit" and two revivals--"Angels in America" and "Carousel"--followed closely with 11. The two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" got 10 nominations, as did the revival of "My Fair Lady."

It wasn't good news for "Frozen," however. The Disney musical got only three nominations -- one for best musical, but its two heavily promoted stars, Caissie Levy and Patty Murin, were not recognized in the acting categories.

Star power continues to be felt on Broadway, with Denzel Washington getting a best actor nomination for his performance in the revival of "The Iceman Cometh," and Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer getting a best actress nod for her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower." The Tony committee also announced two special Tonys to Bruce Springsteen for his ongoing Broadway show, and to John Leguizamo, whose "Latin History for Morons," got a best play nomination, for his body of work and "commitment to theater."

Other notable nominations: Glenda Jackson got a best actress in a play nod for Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women," competing with Schumer, Condola Rashad ("Saint Joan") and Lauren Ridloff ("Children of a Lesser God"). Andrew Garfield is up for best actor for "Angels in America," along with Washington, Tom Hollander ("Travesties"), Jamie Parker ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and Mark Rylance ("Farinelli and the King").

In a year with only 30 productions in contention (the lowest number in a decade), best actress in a musical is the most competitive category with six nominees: Lauren Ambrose ("My Fair Lady"), Hailey Kilgore ("Once on This Island"), LaChanze ("Summer"), Katrina Lenk ("The Band's Visit"), Taylor Louderman ("Mean Girls") and Jessie Mueller ("Carousel"). Only four nominees will vie for best actor in a musical: Harry Hadden-Paton ("My Fair Lady"), Joshua Henry ("Carousel"), Tony Shalhoub ("The Band's Visit") and Ethan Slater ("SpongeBob SquarePants").

The Tonys will be presented June 10, with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosting the ceremony to be televised from 8 to 11 p.m. on CBS.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.