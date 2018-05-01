'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' lead Tony nominations; LI's Amy Schumer gets best actress nod
Shows each get 12 nods; LI's Schumer gets nomination for "Meteor Shower."
Pop culture is making waves on Broadway, with "Mean Girls," and "SpongeBob SquarePants" getting the most nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday morning by Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr.
The two musicals got 12 nominations each, while "The Band's Visit" and two revivals--"Angels in America" and "Carousel"--followed closely with 11. The two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" got 10 nominations, as did the revival of "My Fair Lady."
It wasn't good news for "Frozen," however. The Disney musical got only three nominations -- one for best musical, but its two heavily promoted stars, Caissie Levy and Patty Murin, were not recognized in the acting categories.
Star power continues to be felt on Broadway, with Denzel Washington getting a best actor nomination for his performance in the revival of "The Iceman Cometh," and Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer getting a best actress nod for her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower." The Tony committee also announced two special Tonys to Bruce Springsteen for his ongoing Broadway show, and to John Leguizamo, whose "Latin History for Morons," got a best play nomination, for his body of work and "commitment to theater."
Other notable nominations: Glenda Jackson got a best actress in a play nod for Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women," competing with Schumer, Condola Rashad ("Saint Joan") and Lauren Ridloff ("Children of a Lesser God"). Andrew Garfield is up for best actor for "Angels in America," along with Washington, Tom Hollander ("Travesties"), Jamie Parker ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and Mark Rylance ("Farinelli and the King").
In a year with only 30 productions in contention (the lowest number in a decade), best actress in a musical is the most competitive category with six nominees: Lauren Ambrose ("My Fair Lady"), Hailey Kilgore ("Once on This Island"), LaChanze ("Summer"), Katrina Lenk ("The Band's Visit"), Taylor Louderman ("Mean Girls") and Jessie Mueller ("Carousel"). Only four nominees will vie for best actor in a musical: Harry Hadden-Paton ("My Fair Lady"), Joshua Henry ("Carousel"), Tony Shalhoub ("The Band's Visit") and Ethan Slater ("SpongeBob SquarePants").
The Tonys will be presented June 10, with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosting the ceremony to be televised from 8 to 11 p.m. on CBS.
The full list of Tony Award nominees
Best Musical
"The Band's Visit"
"Frozen"
"Mean Girls"
"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Best Play
"The Children"
"Farinelli and the King"
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two""
"Junk"
"Latin History for Morons"
Best Revival of a Musical
"My Fair Lady'
"Once On This Island"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"
Best Revival of a Play
"Angels in America"
"Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh"
"Lobby Hero"
"Travesties"
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"
Tom Hollander, "Travesties'
Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two""
Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and the King"
Denzel Washington, "Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh"
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women"
Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"
Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"
Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower'
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"
Hailey Kilgore, 'Once On This Island'
LaChanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
Katrina Lenk, "The Band’s Visit"
Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"
Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"
Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"
David Morse, "Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh"
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Susan Brown, "Angels in America"
Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Deborah Findlay, "The Children"
Denise Gough, "Angels in America"
Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"
Alexander Gemignani, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"
Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"
Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Ari’el Stachel, "The Band’s Visit"
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
Renée Fleming, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"
Lindsay Mendez, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel"
Ashley Park, "Mean Girls"
Diana Rigg, "My Fair Lady"
Best Direction of a Play
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber, Travesties
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
George C. Wolfe, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, "Once On This Island"
David Cromer, "The Band’s Visit"
Tina Landau, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Casey Nicholaw, "Mean Girls"
Bartlett Sher, "My Fair Lady"
Best Book of a Musical
The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses
Frozen, Jennifer Lee
Mean Girls, Tina Fey
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow
Best Original Score
The Band’s Visit
Frozen
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Orchestrations
John Clancy, Mean Girls
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Santo Loquasto, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island
Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Ann Roth, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Ann Roth, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
Ben Stanton, Junk
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island
Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Travesties
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Tom Gibbons, 1984
Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit
Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island
Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Recipients of Awards and Honors in Noncompetitive Categories
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Awards: John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen
