EntertainmentTheater

Tony Award nominations to be announced Oct. 15

James Monroe Iglehart will announce the Tony Award

James Monroe Iglehart will announce the Tony Award nominations online on Oct. 15. Credit: Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation/Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print

Nominations for this year's Tony Awards have been set for Oct. 15, pitting 18 eligible shows in competition for 26 competitive categories in a coronavirus-shortened season.

James Monroe Iglehart, who plays Genie in Broadway's "Aladdin," will announce the nominations on the Tony Awards' YouTube Channel at noon. No date was announced for the actual awards. The Tony Awards Nominating Committee will meet Tuesday to vote on this year’s nominations.

The official eligibility cutoff date was Feb. 19 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. That left the following productions eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations:

"Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Sea Wall/A Life," "Betrayal," "The Height of the Storm," "The Great Society, "Slave Play," "Linda Vista," "The Rose Tattoo," The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," "The Sound Inside," "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," "The Inheritance," "A Christmas Carol," "Jagged Little Pill," "My Name Is Lucy Barton," "A Soldier’s Play" and "Grand Horizons."

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open. Producers, citing health and city authorities, have three times extended the Broadway shutdown, currently until at least early January.

Some spring shows — like a musical about Michael Jackson and a revival of Neil Simon’s "Plaza Suite" starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker — pushed their production to next year. But others abandoned their plans, including "Hangmen" and a revival of Edward Albee’s "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

The coronavirus pandemic also led to the shutdown of television and film production though some work has resumed.

