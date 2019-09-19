Tony Awards set for June 7 at Radio City

The curtain has barely risen on the new Broadway season, but it's still not too early to be thinking about the Tonys. On Thursday it was announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 7 and at Radio City Music Hall for the fourth consecutive year.

No word yet on who will host the ceremony, which will air live at 8 p.m. on both CBS and its streaming service CBS All Access. The official eligibility cutoff for the Tonys is April 23 and nominations will be announced on April 28.

The Tonys are a co-presentation of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.