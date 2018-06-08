Surprises could be in store at tonight's Tony Awards

Who will be the biggest winner at Sunday's 72nd Annual Tony Awards?

Could well be CBS. The network saw a significant ratings drop last year, following a high in 2016 thanks to the "Hamilton" juggernaut. But with Bruce Springsteen, who was voted a special Tony for his "once-in-a-lifetime" theatrical experience, set to perform, those numbers could spike. And, of course, there's the Billy Joel factor. He was announced as a presenter late last week — for which award we do not know — but all bets are on for the Piano Man and the Boss teaming up in some way.

Let us not forget, though, that this is a night to celebrate the magic of Broadway, highly appropriate this year with the two-part spectacle "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the most likely best play winner that comes into the ceremony with 10 nominations. In the musical category, the poignant "The Band's Visit," about an Egyptian band that gets stranded in a small Israeli town, is favored, but the win is not clear-cut. Two other musicals — "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical" and "Mean Girls" — scored the most nominations, with 12 each.

Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer, who starred in Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower," is a nominee for best actress in a play, but that award is almost certain to go to Glenda Jackson, the star of Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women." Jackson, no doubt, will be honored not only for her performance, but also for her return to the stage after serving in Britain's Parliament for a couple of decades. Schumer is also scheduled to present an award, as is Northport's two-time Tony winner, Patti LuPone.

Other big name presenters include Robert De Niro, Tina Fey (a nominee for her book of "Mean Girls"), Bernadette Peters, Jeff Daniels, Katharine McPhee and Kerry Washington. And along with Springsteen, special Tonys will go to John Leguizamo (also nominated for his play "Latin History for Morons"), Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The telecast, scheduled to run from 8 to 11 p.m., will be hosted by two first-timers — Sara Bareilles, a nominee as one of the songwriters who contributed to the "SpongeBob" score, and Josh Groban, who was up for best actor in a musical last year for "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812." The two laughed (but gave no details) about their top-secret opening number when they appeared on "CBS This Morning" late last week. But they have set social media ablaze with #TonyDreaming, inviting people to post on Twitter or Instagram pictures of themselves appearing in plays or recitals, with the enticement that some would be featured during the broadcast. We're rooting for the woman who played a sack of flour.