The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: "David Byrne’s American Utopia" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme," and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, are getting special awards.

The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will win Special Tonys, given to productions or organizations that don’t fit in competitive categories.

The two high-profile shows from the pandemic-shortened season — "Utopia" and "Supreme" — getting the special honors did not provide free tickets for Tony voters.

Byrne’s acclaimed stage show incorporates Talking Heads classics and other songs; Spike Lee made a film of it for HBO. "Freestyle Love Supreme" was created by Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. It features a comedic improvisational musical structure and a rotating cast of Broadway performers.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. It was founded in 2016 by Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J. Ross, Britton Smith, Adrienne Warren and Christian Dante White.

The Tony Awards are set for Sept. 26.