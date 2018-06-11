TODAY'S PAPER
Ratings for Springsteen-fed Tony Awards rise slightly

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday. Photo Credit: Invision/Michael Zorn

By The Associated Press
 Ratings were slightly higher for this year's Tony Awards over last year, likely thanks to a bump supplied by Bruce Springsteen.

The CBS show co-hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles was seen by 6.32 million people, according to preliminary ratings from the Nielsen Co.

That compares with 6.06 million last year when "Dear Evan Hansen" won the best musical trophy, and 8.74 million in 2016 when the show was buoyed by the megahit "Hamilton."

One of the highlights of this year's Tonys was Springsteen's performance of "My Hometown" from his sold-out one-man Broadway show.

The Tony telecast this year didn't have to compete with any NBA or Stanley Cup games, but did have to fight against the Kardashians squaring off against Kanye West on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud."

At Sunday's ceremony, Billy Joel presented Springsteen with a special award for his bio-concert “Springsteen on Broadway." The Boss then took the stage and thanked the Broadway community for welcoming him to “their neighborhood.”

