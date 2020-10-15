TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentTheater

'Jagged Little Pill' leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

This image released by Vivacity Media Group shows

This image released by Vivacity Media Group shows Elizabeth Stanley, left, and Celia Rose Gooding during a performance of "Jagged Little Pill."  Credit: AP/Matthew Murphy

By The Associated Press
Print

The sobering musical "Jagged Little Pill," which plumbs Alanis Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album to tell a story of an American family spiraling out of control, earned a leading 15 Tony Award nominations Thursday, as the Broadway community took the first steps to celebrate a pandemic-shortened season that upended the theater world.

There are three best musical nominees: "Jagged Little Pill," "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" and "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical." And there are five best play nominees: "Grand Horizons," "The Inheritance," "Sea Wall/A Life," "Slave Play" and "The Sound Inside."

Nipping on the heels of "Jagged Little Pill" for overall numbers of nominations is "Moulin Rouge!," a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub, that got 14 nods.

Two very different offerings are tied with 12: "Slave Play," Jeremy O. Harris’ ground-breaking, bracing work that mixes race, sex, taboo desires and class, exploring the legacy of slavery in interracial sexual dynamics, and "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," which tells the rock icon’s life with songs that include "Let’s Stay Together" and "Proud Mary."

The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before. During most years, there are 26 competitive categories; this year there are 25 with several depleted ones.

The category for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical had just one actor — Aaron Tveit from "Moulin Rouge!" One category — best musical revival — has no eligible shows at all and was cut.

In another sign of a strange season, the best score category — an honor for music and lyrics that is usually dominated by musicals — is filled this year with five plays.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open in the spring. The cutoff for eligibility for all shows was set at Feb. 19.

The nominations came from 10 new plays, four new musicals and four play revivals. Two high profile shows — "Freestyle Love Supreme" and "David Byrne’s American Utopia" — did not accommodate Tony voters and weren’t eligible.

The 2020 Tony Awards ceremony will be broadcast digitally and take place later this year, at a date still to be announced. It’s one of few bright spots for theater fans — Broadway will be shut down until at least May 30.

"Theater will survive," James Monroe Iglehart, the nominations host, said during Thursday's announcement.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum attend WE LI's JP Rosenbaum, 'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert split after after 8 years of marriage
Post Malone accepts the award for top male 2020 Billboards: Malone, Legend, Eilish own show
Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his 'Dexter' returning to Showtime next year
Eddie Murphy's sequel, "Coming 2 America," is reportedly Report: Murphy 'America' sequel headed to Amazon
Martin Sheen is seen in HBO Max's "A 'West Wing' cast back with mission: Get out the vote
Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream introduces himself LI 'Bachelorette' contestant survives first night
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search