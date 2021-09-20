TODAY'S PAPER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Idina Menzel and more to celebrate Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be among theater talents celebrating

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be among theater talents celebrating the return of Broadway in a televised special Sunday. Credit: Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

By The Associated Press
Many of Broadway's biggest lights — including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth and Syosset native Idina Menzel — will make appearances at Sunday's TV celebration of Broadway’s return.

Also due to grace the stage are Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, André De Shields, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.

The two-hour special on CBS — hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. — will follow the Tony Awards telecast, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald during a two-hour live event also from the Winter Garden Theatre.

The bulk of the Tonys — the acting, directing and technical ones — will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. Odom’s special will cap the night with the presentation of Tonys for the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.

