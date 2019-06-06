Get ready, here they come. The casts of "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" musical, "The Cher Show," "Beetlejuice," Hadestown," "Oklahoma!" and more of Broadway's biggest hits will be performing at Sunday's Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall.

The ceremony, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS/2, promises to be a star-studded affair. In addition to host James Corden, celebrities expected to appear on the show include Jake Gyllenhaal, Tina Fey, Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marisa Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Groban, Regina King and Shirley Jones.

Producers also announced Thursday that a special performance featuring Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony in 2016 for "The Color Purple," will be presented.