Casts of 'Ain't Too Proud,' 'The Cher Show,' more performing at Tonys

They got you, babe: The cast of "The

They got you, babe: The cast of "The Cher Show," including Stephanie J. Block, will perform Sunday at the Tony Awards. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Cher Show/Jenny Anderson

By Daniel Bubbeo
Get ready, here they come. The casts of "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" musical, "The Cher Show," "Beetlejuice," Hadestown," "Oklahoma!" and more of Broadway's biggest hits will be performing at Sunday's Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall.

The ceremony, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS/2, promises to be a star-studded affair. In addition to host James Corden, celebrities expected to appear on the show include Jake Gyllenhaal, Tina Fey, Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marisa Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Groban, Regina King and Shirley Jones.

Producers also announced Thursday that a special performance featuring Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony in 2016 for "The Color Purple," will be presented.  

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

