EntertainmentTheater

Tony Awards postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Radio City Music Hall's stage is seen before

Radio City Music Hall's stage is seen before the start of the 2019 Tony Awards in Manhattan. Credit: Invision / AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
With Broadway shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, producers of the annual Tony Awards have postponed this year's celebration of American theater.

The show was originally scheduled for June 7 but the virus forced all 41 Broadway theaters to go dark and caused turmoil in the Tony schedule. The awards show will be "rescheduled at a later date," according to producers.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows on the Great White Way but also 16 that were still scheduled to open, including "Diana," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Company." Already some shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including "Hangmen" and a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

Broadway producers have vowed to resume musicals and plays the week of April 13, but that would be only 10 days before the official cutoff for eligibility for the Tonys. There was no word on whether the original timetable will stay but all signs indicate the eligibility date will also have to shift.

Other awards shows postponed by the virus include the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

