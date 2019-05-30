TODAY'S PAPER
Tina Fey leads first round of presenters at Tony Awards

Tina Fey has a date with the Tony

Tina Fey has a date with the Tony Awards on June 9. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson and Laura Linney are among the first round of presenters announced for the 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9.

Others joining second-time host James Corden include six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and her "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune" co-star Michael Shannon, Tony winner Ben Platt (the original Evan Hansen), Billy Porter (Tony winner for "Kinky Boots" in 2013), Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, Oscar winner Regina King, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Andrew Rannells. The show airs live from Radio City Music Hall from 8 to 11 p.m. on CBS, with more presenters to be revealed down the road.

The big question on many minds is will producers find a place for Cher on the broadcast? Though "The Cher Show" is not in the running for best musical (star Stephanie J. Block is nominated), we're guessing yes. They need to do something to maintain ratings, which held steady last year, in part because of Bruce Springsteen's appearance. 

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

