Tony Awards ratings hit an all-time low

Tony Awards host James Corden urged viewers to put down their remotes and attend a live performance. Apparently, he got the "put down your remotes" part right. Ratings for Sunday's CBS broadcast of the 73rd Annual Tony Awards hit a new low, falling to less than 6 million viewers for the first time.

The broadcast averaged 5.46 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, down around 14 percent from 2018. The previous low was 6 million in 2012 and 2017; the highest ratings came in 2016 when "Hamilton" hype shot viewership up to 8.7 million.

Sunday's Tony telecast, which saw the Anais Mitchell show "Hadestown" win eight awards including best musical, had some stiff competition, most notably the sixth game of the Stanley Cup Finals which gave NBC the win for the night.