Chita Rivera, Andrew Lloyd Webber to get special Tonys

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Phillip and Jamie McCarthy

Calling them "groundbreakers" and "inspirations," the Tony Awards committee announced Monday that Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber would receive special lifetime achievement Tonys in June.

"The cultural impact that Chita and Andrew have had on the international theater community and on theater education has been immeasurable," said Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a joint statement.

Rivera has been nominated for 10 Tonys, winning best actress in a musical for "The Rink" in 1984 and "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1993. Lloyd Webber, winner of seven Tonys, is currently represented on Broadway with "The Phantom of the Opera" and "School of Rock."

The Tony Award ceremony, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will be telecast from 8-11 p.m. on June 10 on CBS. Nominations will be announced at 8:30 a.m. May 1, live on CBS or tonyawards.com.

