Tony Goldwyn, who graced Broadway last season in the Tony Award-winning drama "Network," will return in January when he joins the cast of "The Inheritance" for a four-month run. The actor, best known for the TV series "Scandal," will replace Springs resident John Benjamin Hickey while he takes a leave of absence to direct the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker opening in April.

In "The Inheritance," Matthew Lopez's two-part drama inspired by E.M. Forster's "Howard's End," centers on the relationships between gay millennial men and gay men who lived through the AIDS crisis of the '80s. Goldwyn, whose other Broadway credits include the 2010 revival of "Promises, Promises" and a 1995 revival of Philip Barry's "Holiday," will play a politically Conservative gay businessman who lives in the Hamptons.

Goldwyn's first performance in "The Inheritance" is set for Jan. 5.