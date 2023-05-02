'Some Like It Hot' leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods

“Some Like It Hot,” a musical adaptation of the 1959 cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, waltzed away Tuesday with a leading 13 Tony Award nominations.

With songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the show follows two musician friends who disguise themselves as women and join an all-girl band to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. It has been turned into a sweet, full-hearted embrace of trans rights starring Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee, who also scored nominations.

Three shows tied with nine nominations each: “& Juliet,” which reimagines “Romeo and Juliet” and adds some of the biggest pop hits of the past few decades; “New York, New York,” which combined two generations of Broadway royalty in John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and “Shucked,” a surprise light musical comedy studded with corn puns. The critical musical darling “Kimberly Akimbo,” with Victoria Clark playing a teen who ages four times faster than the average human and featuring music by Port Washington's Jeanine Tesori, rounds out the best musical category.

In the best new play category, nods were distributed to Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, and “Fat Ham,” James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” set at a Black family’s barbecue in the modern South.

The rest of the category is made up of “Ain’t No Mo,’” the short-lived but lauded work by playwright and actor Jordan E. Cooper; Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Between Riverside and Crazy”; and “Cost of Living,” parallel stories of two caretakers and their respective patients.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wendell Pierce earned a best actor nomination for a blistering revival of “Death of a Salesman” and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain got her first Tony nomination for a stripped-down version of “A Doll’s House.”

Pierce will face off against both stars of Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins — as well as former “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes from “Good Night, Oscar,” and Stephen McKinley Henderson for "Between Riverside and Crazy."

Jodie Comer, the three-time Emmy nominated star of “Killing Eve” earned a nomination for her Broadway debut in “Prima Facie.” Audra McDonald, who has won a record six Tonys, can extend her reign if she beats Comer as best leading actress in a play for “Ohio State Murders.” The last slot in the category went to Jessica Hecht for “Summer, 1976.”

The short-lived “KPOP,” which put Korean pop music on Broadway for the first time, is up for three awards, including best score.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's frothy and widely panned “Bad Cinderella” was totally ignored, as was “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical,” a stage biography of the popular singer-songwriter.

Two well-received revivals from the late Stephen Sondheim — “Sweeney Todd” with Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, and a star-studded “Into the Woods,” were recognized. “Sweeney Todd” received eight nominations including for Groban and Ashford, and “Into the Woods” earned six, including for Brian d’Arcy James and Grammy Award-winning Sara Bareilles, her third Tony nomination.

For the second consecutive year, Ariana DeBose will host the June 11 awards celebration from New York City's United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+.