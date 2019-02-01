THE SHOW "The Scarlet Pimpernel"

THE DEAL Tony Yazbeck will star as Percy Blakeney in Manhattan Concert Productions’ Feb. 18 concert production of Frank Wildhorn’s musical at David Geffen Hall. The impressive cast includes Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis and Corey Cott, who will be joined by a full orchestra and chorus. Past MCP productions at Lincoln Center — all of which, curiously, have been 1990s musicals — have included “Crazy for You,” “Parade,” “Titanic,” “Ragtime” and “The Secret Garden.”



THE SHOW "Oklahoma!"

THE DEAL The revival of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, an experimental production which recently ran at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, is the first Broadway show to join the Gun Neutral Initiative. While firearms figure prominently in the plot of “Oklahoma!” and will be used in the show, the producers have announced that “for every visible gun that is seen onstage in ‘Oklahoma!,’ the production will make a donation to the Gun Neutral 501c3 for the benefit of organizations working to destroy illegal firearms that should be out of circulation.” "Oklahoma!" begins previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre on March 19 and opens April 7.

THE SHOW "Enter Laughing"

THE DEAL To mark its 50th anniversary, Off-Broadway’s York Theatre Company will bring back in May its acclaimed 2008 revival of the musical, which played Off-Broadway and brought attention to its star, Josh Grisetti, its nimble lead actor. Based on Carl Reiner’s autobiographical novel of the same name about a clueless teenager who dreams about becoming an actor, “Enter Laughing” was turned into a 1963 play, a 1967 film and a 1976 musical under the original title “So Long, 174th Street,” which starred Robert Morse. At one point, the York production was looking to transfer to Broadway, but plans fizzled out.

THE SHOW "Magic Mike"

THE DEAL A new musical inspired by the 2012 male stripper movie of the same name (and will apparently serve as a prequel to the film) will receive its premiere in November in Boston. The Broadway-bound musical will have a score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (“Next to Normal”) and direction by Trip Cullman (“Choir Boy”). The film's star and producer — Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh, respectively — are involved in the musical’s development. There is already a separate “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas and London.

