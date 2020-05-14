TODAY'S PAPER
Adelphi students, alumni star in virtual drama

Adelphi students and alumni will appear in the

Adelphi students and alumni will appear in the Zoom performance of "Too Solid Flesh" starting May 17. Credit: Haley Franke and Laura Ryan

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
What would Shakespeare have said about the coronavirus pandemic? Adelphi Performing Arts Center will provide the answer with "Too Solid Flesh," an interactive, virtual theater performance to be presented Sunday through May 24 via Zoom.

The production, which combines elements of "Romeo and Juliet" and "The Tempest," stars Adelphi students and alumni and deals with how a pandemic affects the lives of students being taught in a socially distanced environment. The play was written by Megan Lohne and directed by Shoshanah Tarkow, Adelphi graduates who also created the theater company Like Fresh Skin.

"Too Solid Flesh" feature a mix of live performance, pre-recorded segments, app integration and more. It was inspired by the responses Adelphi students shared with Lohne when she asked them to fill out a questionnaire about their experiences during the pandemic. “I was humbled by the honest, hysterical and heartbreaking answers, which felt quite epic and, dare I say, Shakespearean,” said Lohne in a statement.

Performances are 1 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and May 23, 6:30 p.m May 21, 8 p.m. May 22 and 2 p.m. May 24. A talkback with Margaret Lally, associate dean of arts and sciences at Adelphi, follows the May 21 edition. To find out how to see the show, send an email to likefreshskinrsvp@gmail.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

