TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Tootsie' to play final performance in January

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana stars in the

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana stars in the Broadway musical "Tootsie."
  Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Toot toot "Tootsie" goodbye.

 The Broadway musical based on the popular 1982 film about an arrogant, down-on-his-luck actor whose luck changes when he dresses up as a woman for a soap opera audition, will play its final performance on Jan. 5.

The show, which garnered Tony Awards for lead actor Santino Fontana and its book by Robert Horn, received almost universal praise when it opened in April. When it closes, "Tootsie" will have played 293 regular and 25 preview performances.

"Tootsie" will roll on after Broadway. The musical's North American tour will launch in Buffalo in October. Casting and additional dates have yet to be announced.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's "After Ricky Gervais returning to host 2020 Golden Globes
Teresa Giudice attends the New York Summer Teresa Giudice, daughters visit Joe in Italy
obert Chambers Jr. is surrounded by media as 'Preppy Murder':Solid look back at tawdry '80s crime
"Fresh Off the Boat" cast members Randall Park, ABC cancels 'Fresh Off the Boat,' sets finale for February
Chris Mazzilli and a 1953 Corvette, once owned LI car restorer stars in new series, 'Lost Corvettes'
Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' after Sajak has surgery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search