'Tootsie' to play final performance in January

Toot toot "Tootsie" goodbye.

The Broadway musical based on the popular 1982 film about an arrogant, down-on-his-luck actor whose luck changes when he dresses up as a woman for a soap opera audition, will play its final performance on Jan. 5.

The show, which garnered Tony Awards for lead actor Santino Fontana and its book by Robert Horn, received almost universal praise when it opened in April. When it closes, "Tootsie" will have played 293 regular and 25 preview performances.

"Tootsie" will roll on after Broadway. The musical's North American tour will launch in Buffalo in October. Casting and additional dates have yet to be announced.