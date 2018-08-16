Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

EntertainmentTheater

Tovah Feldshuh checks in as the 'Queen of Mean'

Tovah Feldshuh will portray Leona Helmsley in her

Tovah Feldshuh will portray Leona Helmsley in her show "Tovah Is Leona!" at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on Sept. 15. Photo Credit: Invision/Brent N. Clarke

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Broadway has its "Mean Girls," but Long Island is getting the "Queen of Mean."

Stage and screen veteran Tovah Feldshuh will check into the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on Sept. 15, where she'll command the stage as the ultimate diva — tempestuous real estate empress Leona Helmsley — in the musical outing "Tovah Is Leona!"

Feldshuh, a familiar face to viewers of AMC's “The Walking Dead” and The CW's “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” will perform numbers from the Broadway-bound musical "Queen of Mean," based on Ransdell Pierson's bestselling biography of the hotel queen. For the show, which is being billed as "an evening of fun, frolic and foreclosure," Feldshuh will perform songs by Ron Passaro and David Lee covering the various phases of Helmsley's hotel-storied life: her beginnings as a receptionist, her marriage to real estate tycoon Harry Helmsley, her 19-month stretch in prison at age 69 for income tax evasion and her rivalry with Donald Trump. Helmsley was 87 when she died in 2007.

Tickets are $71-$91. To see the show, which gives new meaning to the phrase "life upon the wicked stage," call 631-288-1500 or visit whbpac.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

