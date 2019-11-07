THE SHOW "The Minutes"

THE DEAL Tracy Letts, who appeared on Broadway in the spring revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons," will return early next year in his new play "The Minutes." The show, which begins previews Feb. 25 and opens March 15 at the Cort Theatre, will be directed by Anna D. Shapiro, who helmed Letts' Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning "August: Osage County." Co-starring with Letts will be Blair Brown, Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller, Austin Pendleton, Sally Murphy and Ian Barford.

THE SHOW "Girl From the North Country"

THE DEAL Austin Scott, who stars in the FX series "Pose" and played the title role in "Hamilton," has joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway musical featuring the songs of Bob Dylan. The actor will play Joe Scott, a boxer who's seen better days. The show, written and directed by Conor McPherson, enjoyed a successful run at Off-Broadway's Public Theater last fall. Previews begin Feb. 7 at the Belasco Theatre with the official opening set for March 5.

THE SHOW "Celebrity Autobiography"

THE DEAL The lineup for the show in which celebs give comedic readings of other celebs' memoirs just got a little starrier. "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Ellie Kemper has been added to the cast of the Nov. 25 show at The Triad in Manhattan. Several performers with Long Island ties are also on the bill, including Garden City's Susan Lucci; Malverne-raised Tony Danza, and John Fugelsang, who hails from Bohemia. Rounding out the cast are , Janeane Garofalo, Andy Grotelueschen of "Tootsie," and the show’s creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel. For tickets ($40-$80), go to celebrityautobiography.com.

THE SHOW "Take Me Out"

THE DEAL Patrick Adams of the USA Network series "Suits," will trade his business duds for a baseball uniform as he makes his Broadway debut in the revival of Richard Greenberg's play about America's favorite pastime. Adams will portray Kippy Sunderstrom, a shortstop who also serves as narrator in this tale of a team's reactions after one of the players reveals he is gay. Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also star in the production, which begins previews March 31 at the Hayes Theater and opens April 23.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

SLAVA'S SNOW SHOW Let it snow — big time— as this winter wonderland of a holiday spectacular returns to Broadway for the first time in 11 years. It opens Wednesday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. $79-$249; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com

THE INHERITANCE This import from London’s West End is a two-part drama about the AIDS crisis inspired by E.M. Forster’s “Howards End.” Opens Nov. 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. $39-$199 (each part); 212-239-6200, telecharge.com