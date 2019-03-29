The jury is in, and it's female, in '12 Angry Men'

Justice with a gender twist will be served on two different stages next weekend.

Adelphi University in Garden City and Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will present free all-female staged readings of Reginald Rose's 1954 teleplay, "12 Angry Men," as part of the 12,000 Voices initiative to increase voter registration and turnout for the 2020 election.

Adelphi's presentation of the courtroom drama, which takes place April 6 at 5 p.m. at Olmsted Theatre, will be directed by theater professor Maggie Lally and performed by students, staff, administrators, faculty and alumni. The reading will be preceded by a voter registration update at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center and a reception at 7 p.m. For more information go to pac.adelphi.edu.

The Bay Street reading April 7 at 2 p.m. will be directed by educational theater specialist Suzanne Clifton Walsh and will star local actors and community members. Audience members, cast and staff will also have the opportunity to update their voter registration after the performance. Additional details can be found at baystreet.org.