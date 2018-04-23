TODAY'S PAPER
Uniondale HS Show Choir Named Grand Champion 

From left, Sebastian Irizarry, Emmanuel Beauge, and Joshua Moodie along with other members of Rhythm of the Knight from Uniondale High School rehearse for their performance at a national competition in Chicago on Friday, April 13, 2018 in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

The Rhythm of the Knight Uniondale High School Show Choir was named grand champion at the 2018 Show Choir National Finals in Chicago on Saturday, 21 beating out six other teams. Along with this first place distinction, the group won the show choir cup and awards for best vocals, best choreography, best male vocalist, best female vocalist, best male stage presence, best show design and best original selection. All but two of the choir’s 45 members took part in the national contest.

The choir qualified for Saturday’s event after winning the top honor of grand champion at the invitation-only Fame Show Choir America competition in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month.

“We accept that nothing is perfect, so we continue to strive for perfection, even when we are awarded with a win,” said the choir’s director Lynnette Carr-Hicks, adding that the students, who range in age from 14 to 18, spent 5 to 6 hours a day practicing 5 to 6 days a week for the finals.

“It’s what we do. It’s what we love,” Carr-Hicks said. “And we can never over prepare.”

