‘Vacation’ musical promises to be a trip

The Griswold family is traveling to Broadway.

Chevy Chase starred in the

Chevy Chase starred in the "Vacation" movie series, which is coming to the Great White Way as the musical "Broadway Vacation."

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Watch out, the Griswolds are headed to Broadway.

Producers Ken Davenport and Kurt Deutsch announced Tuesday they’ve optioned the rights to send the adventure-loving family of the famed “Vacation” movie franchise on a road trip to Broadway. They’ll develop the musical “Broadway Vacation” by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures; no word yet on timing or who will star.

“Millions of tourists come to New York for the first time every year and each one has a singular experience,” Deutsch said in a statement. “The Griswolds’ maiden trip to the city will be no exception,” he continued, though theirs is guaranteed to be “outrageous, unique, hilarious — and well-choreographed.”

Davenport noted that he and Deutsch “came of age” on the film series, which first hit screens in 1983 with “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo as the beleaguered parents on their way to Walley World. In subsequent films, their travels took them to Las Vegas and Europe, where they confronted all manner of disaster. So, wonder the producers, “What could possibly go wrong when they hit New York?”

