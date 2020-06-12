TODAY'S PAPER
LI actors to read 'Ulysses' for Virtual Bloomsday 

Irish writer James Joyce's novel "Ulysses" takes place

Irish writer James Joyce's novel "Ulysses" takes place on June 16, 1904. Credit: Getty Images/Hulton Archive

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The words of James Joyce will be in full bloom on Tuesday.

A dozen local theater veterans will take turns performing excerpts from the Irish author's master work "Ulysses" for Virtual Bloomsday Long Island, a daylong celebration of Joyce. Always held on June 16 — the day chronicled in "Ulysses" and the date of Joyce's first date with his wife-to-be, Nora Barnacle — Bloomsday has become an annual worldwide phenomenon that typically features readings and recreations of events from the novel. The Virtual Bloomsday readings will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and continue through 10 p.m. 

"Ulysses," which was published in 1922, takes place in 1904 and centers on Dubliner Leopold Bloom and his encounters during that day. The book contains numerous allusions to Homer's epic "The Odyssey," starting with the title, a Latinized version of the name Odysseus.

For more details on Tuesday's readings, visit the Virtual Bloomsday Long Island Facebook page.

